CJ Extends "Whoopty" Reign With "Latin Mix" Ft. Anuel AA & Ozuna

It's the song that keeps on giving. Staten Island rapper CJ is on his way up thanks to his breakout hit "Whoopty" and it seems that once fans think the hype surrounding the single has dissipated, a new remix or freestyle comes to the surface. We recently received a remix that included features from Rowdy Rebel and CJ's "mentor" French Montana, and another has been shared, the Latin Mix version, with looks from Anuel AA and Ozuna.

Along with the bilingual remix comes a Fight Club-inspired visual that matches the temperature of the track. Expect to hear much more from CJ in the coming months as the new Warner Records signee attempts to recreate—or supersede—the success of his first Top Ten hit. Check out the "Latin Mix" and let us know how this remix matches up with the other.

Make sure to also read our interview with the New York rapper: Rise & Grind: CJ On His Top 5 D.O.A., Working With 6ix9ine, New EP & More.

Quotable Lyrics

Te rompemo' la guagua 'esde el otro carril (Brr)

Tengo siete peine' de refill (De refill)

¿Bichote'? Ajá (Ajá), con carro' del 2000 (Brr, jaja)

Cabrón, la guerra te la estoy declarando (¿Ah?)

Ya tú ere' un muerto caminando (Caminando)