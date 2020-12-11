mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Loaded Drops "CripTape" Project Ft. Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, BigKayBeezy

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 00:23
327 Views
01
1
CoverCover

CripTape
Lil Loaded

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper shares the project following his release from jail.


Despite the serious legal troubles he's facing, Lil Loaded remains optimistic that he'll be cleared of the charges against him. Last month, Lil Loaded turned himself over to authorities on murder charges. The 20-year-old rapper stands accused of being responsible for the shooting death of 18-year-old Khalil Walker, a reported friend, that occurred on October 25. Walker's sister reportedly told police that she not only saw Loaded standing over her brother's dead body, but she also looked at the footage on her brother's phone and saw the shooting, itself.

Loaded has repeatedly maintained his innocence, and now that he's back home, he's ready to share a few things with the world. On Friday (December 11), Lil Loadedd released his CripTape mixtape, a nine-track effort by the Dallas rapper that hosts features from Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, and BigKayBeezy. Stream CripTape and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Straight In Freestyle
2. 6acc Doe
3. Link Up ft. Pooh Shiesty
4. Always Win
5. Hard Times ft. Hotboii
6. Right Now ft. Big Kay Beezy
7. Rocc Dis
8. On My Momma
9. Wit The Sh*ts

Lil Loaded Pooh Shiesty Hotboii BigKayBeezy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Loaded Drops "CripTape" Project Ft. Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, BigKayBeezy
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject