Lil Loaded Drops "CripTape" Project Ft. Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, BigKayBeezy

Despite the serious legal troubles he's facing, Lil Loaded remains optimistic that he'll be cleared of the charges against him. Last month, Lil Loaded turned himself over to authorities on murder charges. The 20-year-old rapper stands accused of being responsible for the shooting death of 18-year-old Khalil Walker, a reported friend, that occurred on October 25. Walker's sister reportedly told police that she not only saw Loaded standing over her brother's dead body, but she also looked at the footage on her brother's phone and saw the shooting, itself.

Loaded has repeatedly maintained his innocence, and now that he's back home, he's ready to share a few things with the world. On Friday (December 11), Lil Loadedd released his CripTape mixtape, a nine-track effort by the Dallas rapper that hosts features from Pooh Shiesty, Hotboii, and BigKayBeezy. Stream CripTape and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Straight In Freestyle

2. 6acc Doe

3. Link Up ft. Pooh Shiesty

4. Always Win

5. Hard Times ft. Hotboii

6. Right Now ft. Big Kay Beezy

7. Rocc Dis

8. On My Momma

9. Wit The Sh*ts