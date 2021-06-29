Lil Loaded Dons Purp And Gold In "24 Kobe" Video

The late rapper's posthomous track is bleak and fitting.

It hasn't even been a full month since Texas rapper Lil Loaded committed suicide at the ripe age of 20. Yet, here we are, with a haunting new track and video to accompany.

"24 Kobe" is bleak in every sense of the word. Starting off with a pair of kids, one in an old LeBron shirt and the other wearing a Laker one, shooting on the blacktop into a bottomless shopping basket. The hi-hats hiss as his voice kicks in, rapping, "2-4 Kobe, I ain't ate in days," which is genuinely the hardest bar that anyone may have ever rapped about the late basketball star. Seriously, how has nobody said that yet?

He goes on to rap about the affinity he has for his grandmother who died ("My granny live by the Lord so, why she pass away? And Dorse you a legend, think about you 'til this day). The track truly exceeds emotion, needless to say knowing he's no longer around to share more of it.