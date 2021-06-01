Talented 20-year-old Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded passed away on Monday, as confirmed by his attorney Ashkan Mehryari. The rapper's legal representative said in a statement to XXL, "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." While there have been many rumors floating around social media about his possible cause of death, which is yet to be revealed publicly, fans have shared the alleged final message from the young rising star, which possibly shows insight into how Lil Loaded was feeling in the hours leading to his passing.

The message was allegedly shared to Lil Loaded's Instagram Stories mere hours before the rapper was reported to have passed away. Inside, the 20-year-old allegedly shared some words with God, asking for forgiveness and an easy entrance into Heaven.

"Dear most high," started Lil Loaded. "Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life. Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I've come and the people you've put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to Join you."

We will keep you updated as more information is released regarding Lil Loaded's official cause of death. Some media outlets have been reporting that one of the rapper's alleged friends is claiming that Lil Loaded committed suicide after finding out that his girlfriend was cheating on him. Those reports are unconfirmed.

Lil Loaded was expected in court this week for a hearing regarding his manslaughter charges.

HNHH sends our condolences and love to Lil Loaded's family and his loved ones during this very difficult time. Rest in peace.

