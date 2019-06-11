Lil Kim's bankruptcy issues have been something that's been going on for some time now and the "Crush On You" rapper has previously admitted that she's not going to let it faze her. "If you're God's child, you can't be touched, boo!" she said. It looks as though things have gotten better for Lil Kim since she's stated her case to a judge, proving that she's no longer bankrupt.

Lil Kim has managed to save her $3 million New Jersey mansion from foreclosure and told a judge that she only filed for bankruptcy to do so. “This case was filed to stay a foreclosure action with the purpose to allow me time to obtain a loan modification,” Kim said in an affidavit, according to Bossip. According to the publication, Lil Kim has been fighting to keep her home for 10 years after it was reported that she owed more than one million in home payments.

The "Not Tonight" rapper also owed $4 million to various creditors. “Accordingly, I no longer desire or need the relief provided by Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code and hereby request that my case be dismissed” Kim added in her affidavit. A judge has not ruled on her case yet and Lil Kim is set to head back to court next month.