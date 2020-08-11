After taking some time apart, it looks as if the Queen Bee and her boyfriend Mr. Papers are back together. The two artists linked up years ago and welcomed their daughter, Royal Reign, into the world, but things went sour. In 2015, Lil Kim filed a lawsuit against her ex where she accused him of domestic violence—and accusation that he vehemently denied. Then, last year Mr. Papers trolled Kim after she revealed she was in a relationship with a man who went by The Great, but now that it seems that romance has ended, the former couple is taking a leap into love again.

On Monday (August 10), Lil Kim and Mr. Papers had an exchange on Instagram where they shared what they would do to one another if either were caught stepping out on their relationship. "If you cheat on Ima kill you b*tch," Mr. Papers wrote as he tagged Lil Kim in his message. She responded with, "If you cheat Ima sue you," with a shrug emoji.

Some people took the brief back-and-forth as a joke, but a few Kimberly Jones fans weren't thrilled and called the relationship "toxic." Lil Kim has always done what she's wanted regardless of the public's judgments, so we're sure she's not paying attention to the critics.