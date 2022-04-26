Lil GotIt Locks In With Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Keed For "Rich Shit"

Lil GotIt is revving up to have the summer on lock. Next month, he'll unveil his latest body of work, The Cheater via Alamo Records after a slew of singles. The latest of them being his new offering alongside Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Keed, "Rich Shit." The record has a subtle West Coast bounce to it that Ty Dolla $ign's raspy rap-sing flow on the hook while GotIt and Keed deliver flashy bars for the verses.

The latest from GotIt follows a string of releases since the top of the year including "She Know It" and "Take Care" ft. Toosii & Millie Go Lightly.

Check out the full tracklist for The Cheater below and peep his new single, "Rich Shit."

The Cheater tracklist:

1. GTF

2. She Know It

3. Now We Getting Money ft. Lil Keed & Lil Pj

4. Night To Remember ft. Ty Dolla $ign

5. I

6. Shut The Door

7. Rich Sh*t ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Keed

8. How You Comin ft. CEO Trayle

9. P.O.T.

10. Nodding Off ft. Yak Gotti

11. Nothin Basic ft. Enchanting

12. Six Degrees ft. Lil Keed & BIG30

13. I Don't Deserve That Cap ft. B Slime

14. Helicopters ft. Lil Double 0

15. Control Me ft. Lil Keed

16. Second Term

17. Take Care ft. Toosii & Millie Go Lightly

18. Thought About My Ex

19. The Cheater

Quotable Lyrics

Came up off noodles and Hamburger Helper

Took her on the move, she in love with a stepper

Baby girl hot, she done Peter piped a pepper

Tighten up pimp, hat tip with a feather

