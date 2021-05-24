Lil Gotit & Gunna Unite For "Work Out"

Where "cooking up" has seen heavy use when describing a rapper's work ethic, Lil Gotit has taken it one step further by naming his forthcoming project Top Chef Gotit. Today, the YSL rapper has come through to serve up another offering from the album, featuring an assist from sous-chef Gunna, who also happens to be handling executive producer responsibilities.

The song itself features production from DMC Global and Evrgrn, who line up a mournful piano line with subtle synthesizers and hard-hitting 808 percussions. Gotit opts to set it off with an animated opener, continuing to experiment with cadence and delivery as he growls and squeaks his way through his melodic verse. Standing in contrast to Gotit is the unwavering cool of Gunna, a YSL veteran at this point in the game. He makes short work of the instrumental, his rapid-fire flow delivered without the slightest bit of urgency.

Check out "Work Out" now, and keep an eye out for Lil Gotit's upcoming Top Chef Gotit, set to land in full on June 10th. For more from Gotit, revisit his recent single "Wok" right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

These diamonds gon' hit, no flash

Cut all the snakes out the grass

The Maybach truck came with an ass