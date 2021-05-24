mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit & Gunna Unite For "Work Out"

Mitch Findlay
May 24, 2021 10:05
319 Views
10
1
2021 Alamo Records2021 Alamo Records
2021 Alamo Records

Work Out
Lil Gotit Feat. Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Gotit and Gunna connect for "Work Out," a new single off the former's upcoming album "Top Chef Gotit."


Where "cooking up" has seen heavy use when describing a rapper's work ethic, Lil Gotit has taken it one step further by naming his forthcoming project Top Chef Gotit. Today, the YSL rapper has come through to serve up another offering from the album, featuring an assist from sous-chef Gunna, who also happens to be handling executive producer responsibilities. 

The song itself features production from DMC Global and Evrgrn, who line up a mournful piano line with subtle synthesizers and hard-hitting 808 percussions. Gotit opts to set it off with an animated opener, continuing to experiment with cadence and delivery as he growls and squeaks his way through his melodic verse. Standing in contrast to Gotit is the unwavering cool of Gunna, a YSL veteran at this point in the game. He makes short work of the instrumental, his rapid-fire flow delivered without the slightest bit of urgency.

Check out "Work Out" now, and keep an eye out for Lil Gotit's upcoming Top Chef Gotit, set to land in full on June 10th. For more from Gotit, revisit his recent single "Wok" right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

These diamonds gon' hit, no flash
Cut all the snakes out the grass 
The Maybach truck came with an ass

Lil Gotit
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  319
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Gotit Gunna Top Chef Gotit
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Gotit & Gunna Unite For "Work Out"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject