Top Chef Gotit
- Music VideosLil Gotit & Young Thug Stay Flossy In "Playa Chanel" VideoLil Gotit and Thugger are ballin' out in the former's new music video.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsLil Gotit Drips Out The Kitchen On "Playa Chanel" With Young ThugLil Gotit and Young Thug go to work on their latest collaboration "Playa Chanel."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Gotit & Gunna Unite For "Work Out"Lil Gotit and Gunna connect for "Work Out," a new single off the former's upcoming album "Top Chef Gotit." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Gotit & NAV Get "Burnt N Turnt" On New SingleLil Gotit releases a new single with NAV ahead of his full-length project "Top Chef Gotit."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Gotit Drops Hype New Gunna-Directed Video For "Toosie"Lil Gotit samples 69 Boyz's classic "Toosie Roll" in his new Gunna-directed music video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Gotit Becomes "Top Chef Gotit" On New Single "Wok"Lil Gotit unleashes his latest single "Wok" ahead of his upcoming project release.By Alex Zidel