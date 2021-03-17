Lil Gotit Becomes "Top Chef Gotit" On New Single "Wok"

We've witnessed the rise of 21-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit for the last few years, documenting his progression as one of the up-and-coming stars of the city's buzzing hip-hop scene. Out of the loaded crop of talent in Atlanta, Lil Gotit has managed to stand out through his collaborations with Future, Young Thug, and his blood brother Lil Keed. His next project is currently loading and, from the sounds of his new single "Wok", it might be some of his best work yet.

Far removed from the hit-or-miss days in Lil Gotit's early career, the young rapper has been tapping into his potential for the last few years, showing why he continues dominating the conversation as one of Atlanta's brightest stars. Cooking up in the studio, Top Chef Gotit commands attention on the Money Musik-produced "Wok".

Listen to Lil Gotit's new single below and be sure to leave your rating in the field above. Stay tuned for more new music from Lil Gotit.

Quotable Lyrics:

He cappin' like he got some meat on his taco

We ridin' with snakes and some capos

Slime active, we shootin' like Rambo

Clean up the spot like we came using Draino