Lil Duval Gets In The Romantic Holiday Spirit On "Christmas Trees"

In 2019, Lil Duval has taken a huge leap in his music career. His song "Living My Best Life" became a sort of international anthem that spanned ages, ethnic groups, and economic backgrounds. The saying became so prevalent that some people didn't even know that they were quoting a song, but the comedian wasn't finished with just that one hit.

At the top of the year, Lil Duval kicked things off with his Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single "Pull Up," later followed by a music video that matched the house party theme of the track. Then the actor was aided by one of his best friends, Charlamagne Tha God, for their declarative song "Black Men Don't Cheat." It looks like Lil Duval wants to close out 2019 with one last single, and this time its one that he hopes will spread holiday cheer.

Duval is bringing back some old school R&B vibes with this romantic-yet-family friendly tune, and he dropped off an accompanying video for your viewing pleasure. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You've been tryin' to find something that you think I like

And that's alright

But honestly I just need you with me (right now)

You can gift-wrap yourself

I don't need nothin' else