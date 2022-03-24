Getting a feature from Lil Durk will cost an arm and a leg for some. The rapper has been on an impeccable run over the past year and a half, releasing several solid projects including The Voice and his most recent solo project 7220. Moreso than before, the rapper is also one of the most sought-after features right now, and his rate for a verse is reflected in the demand.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images



The price has gone up since the last time he revealed he was charging $200K per verse. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, co-host Bob Menery asked Durk how much it would cost him for a feature. While Durk suggested that it depended on the relationship he has with the artist, he said that in that current situation it would hover around the $350K mark. "I got receipts," he said as Kyle Forgeard looked stunned at the six-figure price. "You gotta have receipts. 'Cause somebody could come up here and [it's] just a lie to boost their sales or -- we got receipts," he said. Durk wasn't willing to spill the beans on who he charged that much for a feature, though.

Durk's 7220 proved to be a massive commercial success. The album moved 120,500 units in its first week, earning the rapper his first solo #1 and his second overall chart-topper following The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby.