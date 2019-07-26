Lil Durk Pushes Back Album But Drops "Green Light" Single

Just hours prior to when fans believed they would receive his Love Songs For The Streets 2 project, Lil Durk tweeted that the album has been delayed. He promised his supporters that they would receive the record next week on August 2. To make up for the confusion, Durk dropped off a new single titled "Green Light." The track shows Durk's tough side as he spits two verses that sound as if he's letting someone know that they're really not as involved in the street life as they seem.

"Green Light" comes two months after Lil Durk was arrested on attempted murder charges. The 26-year-old rapper was released on bond and has been working on his music and making sure he stays out of trouble until his legal issues have concluded. Prior to his court battle, Durk released singles including "No Label" that told a story of a love gone wrong, and his steamy "Home Body (Remix)" featuring Teyana Taylor. Let us know your thoughts on his latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Talkin' behind my back, nah, n*gga (Let's get it), he a rat, yeah

Tweakin' on the net, yeah, turn you to a pack, yeah

Turn up in that cat, yeah, that 40 Glock my gat, yeah (Brra)

Von pass that strap, yeah