Lil Durk Debuts "Should've Ducked" Visuals With Pooh Shiesty

The duo finally introduced the visual for the collaboration.

Lil Durk had a monumental 2020. Aside from appearing on Drake's summer hit "Laugh Now Cry Later," the Chicago emcee treated fans to two projects with a standard and deluxe version: Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 at the top of the year followed by The Voice. Released in January, the deluxe version of The Voice went on to outperform the standard edition's debut week, moving 86,000 album-equivalent album units in its first week.

The deluxe saw 12 new additional songs added to the tracklist with appearances from frequent collaborators like Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty. As for Pooh Shiesty, he's been continuing to rise up the ranks in the game ever since his breakthrough single "Back in Blood" also featuring the OTF rapper. The two even appeared together for the Memphis native's debut television appearance of the track on The Tonight Show.

The "Should've Ducked" music video marks the next joint effort from Shiesty and Durk. The visual presents the pair hanging out with their respective crews at night while reciting the track's menacing lyrics. Making finger guns at the camera in a dark hallway, the video leaves very little to the imagination about what Shiesty and Durk are talking about.

Check out the video for "Should've Ducked" above and let us know how you're feeling about it.