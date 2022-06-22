Lil Durk is coming for the summer. The Chicago rapper kicked the year off with the release of 7220, which has remained in steady rotation since its March release. He's continued to tease a deluxe edition to the project in recent times without sharing a real release date.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This week, Durk confirmed that he'll be sliding through with the deluxe edition of 7220 on Friday, June 24th. The announcement was initially made during a live performance before the rapper confirmed the date on Instagram. He also shared his new single, "Did Shit To Me" ft. Doodie Lo this morning.

While Durk's continued to hint at an expanded version of his latest project, he did drop 7220 (Reloaded) that included "Computer Murderers." Durk has yet to reveal an official tracklist for the deluxe edition but he has previewed tons of new music in the last few weeks that fans suspected will land on the re-release.

Durk has a packed schedule this summer with many festival performances. However, he announced new tour dates earlier this month in support of the deluxe edition. Check the tour dates below.

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater