Lil Durk & Jagged Edge Join Alabama's NoCap On "Ghetto Angels" Remix

Aron A.
October 04, 2019 17:15
CoverCover

Ghetto Angels (Remix)
NoCap Feat. Lil Durk & Jagged Edge

NoCap is back with the remix.


NoCap is undoubtedly one of the most promising young talents out of Alabama these days. He's gained national attention in recent times but unfortunately, he's also dealing with some serious legal drama just as his career is bubbling up. He turned himself in a few weeks ago after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Despite his current incarceration, it's clear that his team is putting in work to keep his career moving. Earlier this week, a remix to his single, "Ghetto Angels" was released featuring Lil Durk and Jagged Edge. Durk delivers a vulnerable verse, referencing the death of his cousin along with the many others who've died in the streets of Chicago. 

NoCap previously released "First Day In" and "County Dreams" freestyles since his incarceration.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the voice of the streets I ain't tryna be a big homie
Other cities got structures, Chicago ain't had big homies
Having your gun on you everyday that shit don't mean shit don't it?
It's who after us first, my cousin died with a stick on him

