Lil Durk & G Herbo Go Hard On "Chiraq Demons"

Erika Marie
March 21, 2020 03:10
Chiraq Demons
Lil Durk Feat. G Herbo

Lil Durk and G Herbo show just how Chicago gets down as they spit aggressive bars on their latest single "Chiraq Demons."


Quarantined or not, artists are delivering new music. On Friday (March 20), Lil Durk kicked off another social distancing weekend by dropping off "Chiraq Demons" featuring G HerboThe friends and Chicago natives trade verses on the aggressive track that touches on their real-life struggles including Lil Durk's current legal troubles with his attempted murder charge and G Herbo continuing to battle PTSD after watching at least 50 friends pass away over the years.

"@durkioworld YOU CANT TAME US!!!" G Herbo wrote in a post on his Instagram page. "MANNNN WHAAAAATTTTT @durkioworld IT AIN’T NUN BUT 6 SHOTS BUT I HAD A RUN WITH THAT 8👿 IM GOING LIVE IN 10 MINUTES COMMENT 🔥🔥🔥 IF YOU HEARD IT ALREADY." The song will hopefully be featured on Lil Durk's forthcoming project, so we'll keep you updated as we receive more news about that. In the meantime, give "Chiraq Demons" a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

PTSD I'll be off the drugs in a day
Gotta watch out for my dog, they tryin' to get me out the way
I can't be around my felons 'cause I got a pending case

Lil Durk G Herbo
