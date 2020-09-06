Lil Duke Drops Off "Nobody On E"

Lil Duke is on a roll. After teaming up with HoodyBaby for the club knocker "Beat It," he has returned with yet another single. "Nobody On E" is also a trunk rattler. The instrumental is a mix of trap and topical flavors, relying on heavy piano riffs and typical percussions to build the backdrop. Lil Duke comes in harshly on this one, and the mix sounds like it was done in a rush.

It's hard not to nod your head to this track though. It just a bop that goes hard, and will do well in certain clubs. Duke employs an overused flow for most of the single, but his bars are up to par. Overall, "Nobody On E" is a fun track that has its ups and downs.

Quotbale Lyrics

YSL boss, I was broke, now I'm paid

Twin on my face that got caught in the raid

I'm tryna free all my dawgs out the cage

Give me a year, I'ma cop me a maze

Stay in thÐµ mall, call it stuck in my ways