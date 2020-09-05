mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Duke & HoodyBaby Come Through With "Beat It"

Karlton Jahmal
September 05, 2020 12:58
306 Views
10
0
Lil DukeLil Duke
Lil Duke

Beat It
Lil Duke Feat. HoodyBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Beat it like the late MJ.


Lil Duke continues to release music that makes you move. The YSL rapper enlists HoodyBaby for his latest single, "Beat It." From the moment this instrumental drops, it's apparent this track is a banger. The smooth mix of guitar licks and synths create a mellow vibe that is cranked up to levels of club proportions when the percussions drop in. 

Duke and HoodyBaby aren't looking to craft anything too complicated here, "Beat It" is simplistic and fun. Braggadious bars and stunting mentalities permeate the track, making it an immediate club favorite. This is something that would also make your car rattle; the bass on "Beat It" is disgusting in the best way. 

Quotable Lyrics
Nah, I ain't playing no games
Fuck you, I ain't saying no names
And fuck you too bitch, shit ain't change
How a bunch of weirdo hoes calling me lame?

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  306
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Lil Duke HoodyBaby beat it new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Duke & HoodyBaby Come Through With "Beat It"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject