Lil Duke & HoodyBaby Come Through With "Beat It"

Lil Duke continues to release music that makes you move. The YSL rapper enlists HoodyBaby for his latest single, "Beat It." From the moment this instrumental drops, it's apparent this track is a banger. The smooth mix of guitar licks and synths create a mellow vibe that is cranked up to levels of club proportions when the percussions drop in.

Duke and HoodyBaby aren't looking to craft anything too complicated here, "Beat It" is simplistic and fun. Braggadious bars and stunting mentalities permeate the track, making it an immediate club favorite. This is something that would also make your car rattle; the bass on "Beat It" is disgusting in the best way.

Quotable Lyrics

Nah, I ain't playing no games

Fuck you, I ain't saying no names

And fuck you too bitch, shit ain't change

How a bunch of weirdo hoes calling me lame?