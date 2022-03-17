It's been a little over three years since the passing of Juice WRLD and fans are still clamoring over his music, but it's become a bigger issue as unreleased music continues to get leaked.

On Wednesday (March 16), DJ Akademiks shared a Twitter DM exchange between Lil Bibby and an anonymous account regarding leaked songs. If the songs continue to leak, Bibby may pull the plug on Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album The Party Never Ends. "These leaks is getting out of hand. I Hope all the fans are happy, the party never ends might be canceled if all this shit leaks," Bibby wrote in the DM.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Juice signed to Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions label back in 2017. Since his 2019 death, Bibby's label has struggled with music leaks. The issue became so out of control that Juice WRLD's mother, Carmella Wallace spoke out. "I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there's a proper way to do it. Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it's just leaked, it's not finished," she told XXL in December. "So, it's just a lot of work just going into it. It's a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it's not going anywhere. We can just do our part and put out good music. He made a lot of good music."

Expected to release later this year, The Party Never Ends will be the third installation of Juice WRLD's posthumous albums. Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.





