Lil Bibby teased an album with 3 parts on Twitter, and fans think he is referring to Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album.
Lil Bibby hinted that Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, will feature three separate parts. The rapper, who signed Juice WRLD to his label Grade A Productions, revealed the tidbit of information on Twitter, Wednesday night.
"It’s 3 parts to the album," Bibby tweeted.
Fans in the replies immediately began speculating that the rapper was referring to The Party Never Ends.
"Pls be talking about juice Bibby I will love you more," on fan wrote.
Another theorized that he is referring to, "The music on the album, merch for it and a documentary."
This idea likely stems from the fact that Juice WRLD's team recently confirmed that HBO will be releasing a documentary about the late rapper in addition to the posthumous album.
Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images
"We got an EP coming out called The Party Never Ends, Lil Uzi Vert is gonna be on there, a few other people is gonna be on there," Juice WRLD's team said in a recent interview. "Stop leaking f*cking music bro. Weird ass n****s...ruining it for everyone else."
Juice WRLD's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, dropped in July of 2020.
Check out Bibby's tweet below.