Lil Bibby hinted that Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, will feature three separate parts. The rapper, who signed Juice WRLD to his label Grade A Productions, revealed the tidbit of information on Twitter, Wednesday night.

"It’s 3 parts to the album," Bibby tweeted.

Fans in the replies immediately began speculating that the rapper was referring to The Party Never Ends.

"Pls be talking about juice Bibby I will love you more," on fan wrote.

Another theorized that he is referring to, "The music on the album, merch for it and a documentary."

This idea likely stems from the fact that Juice WRLD's team recently confirmed that HBO will be releasing a documentary about the late rapper in addition to the posthumous album.



"We got an EP coming out called The Party Never Ends, Lil Uzi Vert is gonna be on there, a few other people is gonna be on there," Juice WRLD's team said in a recent interview. "Stop leaking f*cking music bro. Weird ass n****s...ruining it for everyone else."

Juice WRLD's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, dropped in July of 2020.

Check out Bibby's tweet below.