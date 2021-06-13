The end of this year will mark the second anniversary of Juice WRLD's death. The SoundCloud era heavyweight passed away in December of 2019 following a fatal accident, subsequently leaving the hip-hop community to mourn the loss of the legend. Despite his passing, his legacy has been kept alive through multiple posthumous projects.

He released his first posthumous album Legends Never Die in 2020, which debuted at the top of the Billboard chart. He's also appeared on the projects of numerous other artist's in a guest feature capacity, including most recently on Migos' Culture III. Now, according to his team, he's set to release another posthumous release dubbed The Party Never Ends, as well as starring in his very own HBO Documentary.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

In an interview, his team revealed, "We got an EP coming out called The Party Never Ends, Lil Uzi Vert is gonna be on there, a few other people is gonna be on there." He added, "Stop leaking f*cking music bro. Weird ass n*ggas...ruining it for everyone else."

This will mark the second posthumous release from Juice. Expected to arrive sometime soon, the EP will likely include more star-studded features.

Additionally, he's allegedly set to appear in his very own HBO documentary. There are no further details on when to expect the upcoming film, but we'll keep you updated on any subsequent developments. Let us know if you're looking forward to seeing more material from Juice down in the comments.