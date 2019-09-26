Lil Berete & Deno Keep The Money Coming In On "Chase Cash"

Toronto's Lil Berete has been making a serious buzz in his city and beyond in the past year. 2018's Icebreaker established him as the next up from the 6ix and he's experienced success internationally. The Toronto rapper returned earlier today with his new single, "Chase Cash" featuring U.K. rapper Deno. It's a breezy single with infectious melodious over an island-tinged beat. Deno and Berete have flawless chemistry on this track. Truthfully, if it were released just a few months prior, there's no doubt that it would've been a summer smash.

Although "Chase Cash" marks the beginning of the campaign towards his next studio album, he recently shared the Southside To Northside in August which highlighted several new talents that are currently under his wing.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and bro shuttin' down shows

Link up from London, Toronto

See us broke? Oh, na-na-na-na

You don't want smoke? Oh na-na-na-na

We just let our bygones be bygones

'Cause you know we ain't never trying to die young