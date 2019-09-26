mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Berete & Deno Keep The Money Coming In On "Chase Cash"

September 26, 2019 16:09
Toronto's Lil Berete grabs U.K.'s Deno for his latest single.


Toronto's Lil Berete has been making a serious buzz in his city and beyond in the past year. 2018's Icebreaker established him as the next up from the 6ix and he's experienced success internationally. The Toronto rapper returned earlier today with his new single, "Chase Cash" featuring U.K. rapper Deno. It's a breezy single with infectious melodious over an island-tinged beat. Deno and Berete have flawless chemistry on this track. Truthfully, if it were released just a few months prior, there's no doubt that it would've been a summer smash.

Although "Chase Cash" marks the beginning of the campaign towards his next studio album, he recently shared the Southside To Northside in August which highlighted several new talents that are currently under his wing. 

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Me and bro shuttin' down shows
Link up from London, Toronto
See us broke? Oh, na-na-na-na
You don't want smoke? Oh na-na-na-na
We just let our bygones be bygones
'Cause you know we ain't never trying to die young

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
