Tensions have been brewing between Lil Baby and the mother of his eldest son Jason. Despite no longer being together, Baby has an obligation to make sure that his son is well provided for, especially considering the amount of money he makes annually. According to his baby mama Ayesha though, he has failed at that.

Last week, Ayesha told the world that Jason had effectively been kicked out of school because Lil Baby had not paid his outgoing balance to the learning facility. Now, she's airing out their drama on social media, explaining that she needed to repair something with her car but had to wait because she doesn't make enough money and, as she saved funds, her and Jason were taking Uber rides to get essential goods in the middle of the pandemic. She says that, by not stepping up and lending her some money to fix the car, she and their young son could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Uploading a series of videos on Instagram Stories, Ayesha exposed Lil Baby. She explained the car drama and then said that she believes he hasn't stepped up in an effort to be "petty" towards her because of the way she broke things off with him, also blaming his current belle Jayda Cheaves for furthering their feud and becoming a voice in the rapper's ear to not provide for her.

Do you think that Baby should be doing more for his baby mama and his son Jason?