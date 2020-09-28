Lil Baby is done dabbling in politics. He said as much during his new interview with GQ this week.

While emphasis was placed on his drip -- GQ is a fashion magazine at the end of the day -- the superstar rapper from Atlanta was also asked about everything that has happened this year, prompting him to release "The Bigger Picture" in June. According to him, he isn't rushing to get back into the studio to make further statements on politics, social unrest, and other issues we're facing.

"The more I'm seeing what's up with all that shit, the more I'm like, ‘Let me back up off politics,’" said Lil Baby in the feature, explaining. "I don't want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King].… I stuck my nose in it. I'm good on that."

That said, don't expect Baby to get political on his next album. He's done his part and, if he feels compelled to do so in the coming years, he'll get back to it.

Elsewhere in the article, the rapper speaks about the loss of his friend and collaborator Lil Marlo, whose shooting happened two weeks prior to the death of another friend.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"We'd go a week or two without talking," he said about Marlo. "It just feels like he's somewhere handling his business."

