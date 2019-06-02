Lil Baby Hops On Teenear's "I Like It" Bop

Songstress and Slip-N-Slide Records signee Teenear has returned with her latest "I Like It" track and this time around, the Miami-bred singer enlists Lil Baby for the assist.

The song boasts a pop-influenced bounce, perfectly crafted for the summer season and certainly places Baby in a change of territory as he adjusts his own flow for the collaboration, which came to be after a label brainstorm session decided on a guest appearance from the rapper who just so happened to be in Miami at the time.

"When people hear this record I really just want them to feel all the fun that comes with being someone you genuinely catch a vibe with,” Teenear says of the track.

Quotable Lyrics

We can dance all night till the sunrise

Or cruise drop top under moonlight

You know that I'm down to ride

I'm talking Bon and Clyde