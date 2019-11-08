mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Delivers His Latest Single "Woah"

Erika Marie
November 08, 2019 01:05
Woah
Lil Baby

Is it time for the Lil Baby takeover?


We may be receiving much more Lil Baby in the days to come because the rapper shared that he's ready for his season. On Wednesday, the rapper took to his Twitter to share that 2020 was his year and "I really been bullsh*ttin whole 2019." To say that he hasn't been grinding all year seems a tad far-fetched, especially because he's released a number of singles and collaborations. 

The Atlanta rapper appeared multiple times on Quality Control Music's Control The Streets Volume 2 compilation, collaborated with Lykke Li on a remix to her track "sex money feelings die," and linked with Gunna on Drip Harder. Early Friday, Lil Baby returned with "Woah," the first in what many believe is the rapper's takeover, so give it a spin and let us know if this is the heat you've been waiting for.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't say I miss you, I don't got emotions
I'm on that back when I step on the floor sh*t
I'm on that me and the bro kick a door sh*t
I'm on that back when I still out the stove sh*t
Ain't goin' broke, I'm just back on my old sh*t
I'm takin' drugs, I don't know how to cope sh*t

