LightSkinKeisha Shares New Project "Break The Bank" Featuring Trina

Atlanta rapper LightSkinKeisha is officially back with her new project, dropping Break The Bank on all streaming platforms on Thursday.

The Love & Hip Hop star is about to get you dancing with some new club anthems, coming with eight new records and a feature from Trina. From top to bottom, BigBankBeisha comes through with catchy tracks, sliding over production from JetsonMade, Maaly Raw, and more. Break The Bank also features the previously released single "Blue Hunnids."

Keisha has earned support from Rubi Rose, Bobby Lytes, Nivea, Reginae Carter, and others on this release. Of course, her boyfriend Coca Vango has also been promoting the project hard.

Check out LightSkinKeisha's new project Break The Bank below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. M.O.E.

2. In This B*tch

3. Margarita

4. What Ya Came For

5. Care About

6. Blue Hunnids

7. Freaky Dancer (feat. Trina)

8. FDH