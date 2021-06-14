Le'Veon Bell recently got Kansas City Chiefs fans riled up after he went on social media and said that he would never re-sign there because of head coach Andy Reid. In fact, Bell said that he would rather retire than play for Reid, which had many speculating on what exactly went down during his tenure with the Chiefs. Either way, his comments were enough to get fans upset, and in the aftermath of it all, he took to Twitter to clarify everything that he meant.

Simply put, Bell's problem is strictly with Reid, and not with his teammates nor the city itself. Bell made sure to note that he loved Kansas City although Reid told him something that was personally offensive, which is why he won't re-sign.

"I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said...for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine...you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me," Bell said. "Never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around...I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC."

Bell eventually admitted that he shouldn't have made these feelings public, although his frustration is certainly understandable. As it stands, Bell remains a free agent and his status for next season remains up in the air.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images