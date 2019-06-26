It's happened to many of us. You're aiming to hit the ball but you miss and it smacks you right in the face. Either literally or metaphorically, we've all been in that position. Some of us have better hand-eye coordination but Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently not the most skilled volleyball player in the world. One highlight from his recent beach volleyball game has been making the rounds online, showing the ultra-popular actor trying to bump the ball back onto the other side of the net before he completely fails his hit, getting struck in the face instead.

During a recent trip to the beach, DiCaprio was joined by Robin Thicke and April Love Geary in Malibu, who witnessed the tragedy happen firsthand. The film star seemed to recover quickly, getting up from the fall with a big smile on his face. There's no word on who ended up winning the game and if it affected DiCaprio's confidence for the remainder of the match.

The moment is being made into some pretty hilarious memes with Leonardo himself choosing to ignore the nonsense. The actor has taken to social media to inform his near twenty-million followers about the water crisis in India, choosing to keep his focus on the environment and being one of the loudest voices in Hollywood regarding worldwide climate change.

