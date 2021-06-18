Leon Bridges Laments The Downfall Of A Relationship On "Why Don't You Touch Me: Part 1"

Leon Bridges has a brand new album called Gold–Diggers Sound coming out on July 23rd and to promote the album, he has been dropping a plethora of new singles that have contained his signature jazzy, and moody r&b sound. On Friday, Bridges dropped Why Don't You Touch Me: Part 1 which is a beautiful track that will certainly get his fans hyped for this brand new project.

The song is filled with gorgeous guitar passages and vocal melodies that showcase the complexities of Bridges' voice. Thematically, Bridges speaks about a relationship in which his partner will no longer be intimate with him, regardless of how hard he tries. Bridges continues to make efforts in the relationship but the lack of reciprocation saddens him, leading to a heartbreaking track that will immediately garner an emotional response.

Part 2 of this song will drop next Thursday, so be sure to be on the lookout for that in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been feeling way too undesired

Before the flaming out, all around, this was all on fire

I can feel the distance go for miles

But cold as you are and it’s causing chills

What’s with all this? You won’t even talk about it