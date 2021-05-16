mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Leon Bridges Goes On A Nighttime Joyride On New Single "Motorbike"

Alexander Cole
May 16, 2021 14:42
Image via Leon BridgesImage via Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges offers up the perfect late-night track on "Motorbike."


Leon Bridges is one of the best artists in the soul and r&b space right now. If you've listened to his output over the years, then you can see why such a conclusion could be reached. He is always pushing his sound forward and later this year, he has plans for a brand new album called Gold-Diggers Sound. Bridges have been teasing the project with some new songs, including a song that features Lucky Daye. Now, he is back with "Motorbike" which his latest effort to hit streaming services. 

This new track features a stripped-back instrumental all while Bridges allows himself to carry the song with his voice. These laid-back and smooth vocals suit the track perfectly and throughout the song, Bridges sings about taking a girl on a motorbike ride where they will simply enjoy the night, regardless of where they may end up. It's a romantic song that should prove to be an immediate hit with the r&b crowd.

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't stop, but the time do
Lovers in another life, let me remind you
Look back, see me behind you
When it feels good you don't have to try to

