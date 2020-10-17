Leon Bridges & Lucky Daye Team Up On New Single "All About You"

We are now in the Fall which means cuffing season is upon us. It is the time when people try to get themselves in relationships, only to realize this isn't what they actually wanted by the time Christmas rolls around. Regardless, there is no better genre for this time of year, than r&b. Two titans of the genre are Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye, who luckily for all of us, decided to team up on a brand new song called "All About You."

This track features some gorgeous guitar melodies that come courtesy of Bridges, who has proven himself to be just as great of a musician as he is a songwriter. Bridges and Daye complement each other well as they harmonize their voices and provide lyrics that will have you sending 2 AM texts to someone you haven't spoken to in four years.

Give this track a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's all about you (Yeah)

It ain't about me (Ain't about me, baby)

I got feelings too

That you clearly can't see (Oh yeah)

It's all about you (Oh-ooh)

It ain't about me (Oh, oh, honey)

I got feelings too (Too)

That you clearly can't see (No babe)