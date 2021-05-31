Over the six years, one of the best shoes on the market has been without a doubt, the Adidas UltraBoost. It is a shoe that is incredibly comfortable and whether you are a runner or just someone who wants some dope casual shoes, these are a fantastic option. Every year, Adidas seeks to change the game when it comes to UltraBoost collaborations, and in 2021, they are doing just that thanks to some help from LEGO.

Now, we have a fresh look at their brand new "Color Pack" which will feature four new colorways. The offerings listed here are White/Blue, Black/Yellow, Black/Green, and White/Red. Each shoe has its own unique look to it thanks to the different colored LEGO bricks that are placed on the side. The yellow and red models actually have colored Boost as well, which makes them even more interesting. Overall, these are definitely cool and collectors who want to let out their inner child will definitely be looking to grab a pair.

Unfortunately, there is no information on when these will be dropping, although the existence of official images means we should be seeing these on the market soon. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates and be sure to let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

