LEGO is one of those brands that most people associate with kids and younger adolescents. While many LEGO products are targeted to this demographic, there is no denying that there are plenty of hobbyists out there who love building LEGO sets, especially the larger ones that take you a few days. Having said all of that, LEGO has also been known to collaborate with other brands, including the likes of Adidas.

Now, Adidas and LEGO are coming through with yet another collab, this time in the form of the Adidas UltraBoost 4.0. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker is mostly white although yellow can be found on the cuff and the insides. The toe box has that signature LEGO block feel to it, and on the stripes on the side, there is a place to put some LEGO bricks. In fact, the shoe comes with 144 2x2 bricks which include colors like blue, yellow, green, and red. This allows you to completely dictate how the three stripes appear on the shoe.

If you're a big LEGO fan or just want some colorful kicks to add to your collection, you will be able to grab a pair on Thursday, April 8th for $160 USD. Let us know what you think of the new collaboration, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

