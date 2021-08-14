Bay Area Hip Hop legend Zumbi of Zion I has died at 49-years-old, according to a statement released by his family. No cause of death was announced.

“It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021,” the statement read. “Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed Hip Hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes."

“The family requests privacy in this very challenging time while they await further details," the statement continued. "Steve is survived by three sons, his mother and his brother. He was working on a Zion I reunion tour with longtime producer and collaborator, Amp Live, to honor the legacy of their musical endeavors for their fans.”

HipHopDX reports that Zumbi was in and out of the hospital in recent weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. DJ True Justice, a close colleague of Zumbi's, claims that the iconic artist suffered a "severe asthma attack" and died in the hospital.

On the 20th anniversary of their classic 2001 album Mind Over Matter, Zumbi and Amp Live were set to embark on a tour starting October 1 in Washington, D.C.

