Bay Area Hip Hop legend Gift of Gab, from the duo Blackalicious, has sadly passed away at the age of 50.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother, Timothy J. Parker a.k.a. “The Gift of Gab,” the hip-hop collective Quannum announced Friday. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

A representative for Blackalicious confirmed to Rolling Stone that Parker died of natural causes. However in recent years, the rapper suffered from kidney failure, which he underwent dialysis for multiple times a week until finally receiving a new kidney in January 2020.

“Our brother was an MCs’ MC who dedicated his life to his craft. One of the greatest to ever do it,” Blackalicious DJ and Parker’s longtime friend and bandmate Xavier “Chief Xcel” Mosley said in a statement. “He’s the most prolific person I’ve ever known. He was all about pushing the boundaries of his art form in the most authentic way possible. He truly believed in the healing power of music. He viewed himself as a vessel used by a higher power whose purpose was to give positive contributions to humanity through Rhyme.”

