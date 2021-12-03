LeBron James had a proud moment this week after witnessing his youngest son, 14-year-old Bryce, dunk for the first time during warmups for Sierra Canyon High School.

After he was cleared to compete following multiple negative COVID-19 tests, LeBron James attended Sierra Canyon's game on Thursday night, where he watched his youngest son rattle the rim for the very first time. During warmups, freshman Bryce James got enough height to land his first-ever slam dunk, which got him (and everybody else on the court) hyped up. Immediately after the feat, Bryce dapped up some of his teammates and looked over at his father to make sure he had caught the moment. Judging from his excited yells, LeBron definitely saw his son reach the rim.

"Ayyyyeeeeeee!!!!!" exclaimed the Los Angeles Lakers star.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bryce took off on both feet and dunked the ball home with one hand. Considering the fact that he's only 14-years-old, this has to be the first of many slams for young Bryce.

This comes following LeBron's confusing week after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. He expressed that he thought something was "fishy" after being restricted from playing but after testing negative a few times, he was allowed to get back on the court.

Watch the proud moment for LeBron and Bryce below, and let us know what you think of Bryce's first dunk ever.



Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

