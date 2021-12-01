Los Angeles Lakers fans were beside themselves yesterday as it was revealed that LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to sit out for a while. LeBron could miss three to four games as a result of his COVID-19 predicament, and now, he is currently in quarantine where he has to spend some time away from his team.

Luckily for LeBron and the Lakers, they were able to pull out a win last night as they took on the Sacramento Kings. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis were phenomenal during the game, and their respective performances must have made LeBron a pretty happy man, even though he had to watch the game from home.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Today, however, LeBron was in a very suspicious mood. While talking to Twitter this afternoon, LeBron wrote "Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on." Clearly, LeBron isn't too sure about something, although fans are currently scrambling to figure out what he could be talking about. Some believe it has to do with all of the injuries going around right now, while others might think it has to do with him testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Regardless of what LeBron might be talking about, there is no doubt that he has started a conversation. Whether that conversation is a worthy one to have, still remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on LeBron's condition throughout his battle with COVID-19.