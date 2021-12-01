LeBron James is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he is instrumental to the success of the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, LeBron contracted COVID-19 this week which means he is going to miss quite a bit of action with the virus. The Lakers superstar is currently resting at home, and last night, the Lakers had to take on the Sacramento Kings without him. In the end, however, the Lakers were able to win the game in convincing fashion thanks to an amazing third-quarter takeover.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Anthony Davis spoke to reporters about James' condition, according to Clutch Points. AD referenced what Joel Embiid has gone through, although he did make sure to note that LeBron is asymptomatic and is feeling just fine. The Lakers star is vaccinated and is currently just taking it easy while he waits to test negative again.

“He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back,” Davis said. “Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what. Like this Basketball Thing don’t stop. We want to make sure his health is what’s most important, especially for our organization. He’s part of our family and we want to make sure he’s good. For his sake, for his family’s sake. Like I said, he seemed to be fine, but I know he’s watching basketball and he’s excited, so the win probably helped him fight this off as well.”

Davis' update on the Lakers star is certainly a positive one, and it pretty well confirms that LeBron will still be 100 percent when he comes back. Regardless, his absence will continue to hurt the Lakers as they will be missing the cornerstone of their offense.

