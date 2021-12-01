LeBron James is the most important player in the world when it comes to the success of his teams. Throughout the course of his career, when he isn't in the lineup, his teams have struggled mightily. This year, LeBron has missed quite a bit of time and this inconsistency has manifested in some tough times for the Lakers. At this point, the team is yearning for some longevity from their star, however, it looks like he has hit yet another setback.

According to a report from Shams Charania, it was revealed that LeBron would have to miss tonight's game against Sacramento Kings as he was told to enter health and safety protocols. Now, however, it appears as though things are actually much worse for LeBron.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adrian Wojnarowski is now saying that LeBron must miss at least 10 days due to COVID protocols. The NBA star has tested positive for the virus, and he is now going to have to quarantine until he can muster two consecutive negative PCR tests. This is a horrible situation for the Lakers, who could very well end up losing out on LeBron for up to 4 or 5 games.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the news, in the comments below.