It was the on-court scuffle seen 'round the world and now the consequences of that heated moment between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have been shared. Last night, the talk of social media and sports circles was the aftermath of an elbow thrown by LeBron James. The contact hit Pistons baller, Isaiah Stewart, in the eye and the 20-year-old newcomer caused on-court chaos when he repeatedly dodged officials in an attempt to attack James.

Stewart was bleeding profusely from his face as he ran around the court and the videos of this incident have circulated near and far. Now, the NBA has determined the punishments for each player.



Nic Antaya / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, James caught a one-game suspension while Stewart will be out for two. That means LeBron will miss the Lakers game against the New York Knicks and Stewart will sit out "the Pistons’ home game against Miami on Tuesday and their game Wednesday at Milwaukee."

The NBA also shared the reasoning behind their suspension conclusion.

Stewart was cited for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing ... James in an unsportsmanlike manner.” James received his disciplinary action “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation." In case you missed the moment, check out a few different angles of the incident below.

[via]