A couple of nights ago, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings and won. This was a special win for the Lakers as they were able to pull it off without LeBron James in the lineup. It was a bit of a shocking absence for the Lakers as it was reported that LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to spend 10 days in quarantine due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Earlier today, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the league would not be wavering on the rules and that LeBron will still have to serve his 10 days. It was, however, noted that LeBron had just registered a negative PCR test, which was a good sign moving forward.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Now, LeBron has been completely cleared to play as he has registered a second negative PCR test in 24 hours. The rule is that if you can get two negative tests within a day, then the 10-day rule is completely waived. Not to mention, it was also reported by Charania that LeBron's positive test from a couple of days ago turned out to be inconclusive. As a result, LeBron will be back on the court much earlier than anticipated.

This is huge news for the Lakers and their fans, as the team's superstar is now active again. It's also huge for the league, as LeBron will now be able to play against the Clippers on Friday night.