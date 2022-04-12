LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis were supposed to run the NBA this season. Instead, the Lakers found it difficult to stay healthy, and their chemistry was a mess as a result. As it pertains to Westbrook, the Lakers point guard was just not good this year as he consistently made mistakes on both sides of the ball. He was missing shots, and overall, it looked like he was a shell of his former self.

According to a new report from Silver Screen & Roll, it was reported that various Lakers players were concerned about LeBron's attitude as it pertains to Westbrook. Seldom did LeBron ever hide his annoyance with the point guard, and during huddles, LeBron was visibly upset whenever Westbrook had just come off of a mistake.

Per Silver Screen & Roll:

"Midway through the season, players began to notice James’ body language after poor Westbrook play, an on-court sign of recognition that his and the Lakers’ plan wasn’t going to work. Some Lakers players were bothered by how regularly James’ shoulders would slump and how his head would hang after botched opportunities to score or defend."

Needless to say, it looks like Russ' days in L.A. are numbered. LeBron has a huge influence over this roster, and if he's annoyed with you, it's safe to say you could be packing your bags with the quickness.

