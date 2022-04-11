Last night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN sent out a tweet claiming that Frank Vogel was going to be fired from his post as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. This tweet was made before the Lakers had even finished their game, which had some fans thinking that the Lakers are a disrespectful franchise that doesn't care about its personnel.

Today, the Lakers ended up making their decision official, as it was announced that Vogel is out as head coach. General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke about the move in a press release, where he thanked Vogel for his contributions, all while wishing the coach well.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court,” Pelinka said. “Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future.”

Vogel now has a championship on his resume, so we're sure he will be highly sought after in the offseason. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

