LeBron James broke out several exclusive sneakers at the Las Vegas Summer League this past weekend, including a Lakers-themed Nike LeBron 3 PE, as well as a custom Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

According to Nice Kicks, the tie-dye Catcus Jack 1s were actually gifted to LeBron by DJ Clark Kent.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In addition to the eye-catching tie-dye design, the custom Air Force 1 Lows come equipped with metallic silver Nike swooshes, Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and upside down Nike Air logos on the heel tabs, just like the "Sail" colorway that hit retailers in July 2018.

The Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center, marking their third of four games in the Vegas Summer League before the tournament. It remains to be seen if LeBron will be court side once again, but if he is all eyes will be on his footwear.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the colorful Cactus Jack customs.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images