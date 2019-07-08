LeBron James was among the many NBA stars who invaded Las Vegas this past weekend for the NBA Summer League action, specifically to see the debut of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

LeBron was joined by his fellow Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, and of course the cameras were rolling as the trio sat court side at the Thomas & Mack Center. As seen in the images provided below, LeBron was spotted in a never before seen Lakers colorway of the Nike LeBron 3.

The kicks are highlighted by a mismatched design, with the right shoe opting for a yellow and white build with purple detailing, while the left shoe flips the script. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for another look at the Lake Show LeBron 3s, and stay tuned to find out if this exclusive colorway will be heading to retailers in the future.

Nike LeBron 3 Lakers/NBAKicks