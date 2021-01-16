For the last few years now, LeBron has been teasing his involvement in the brand new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. This is a follow-up to the Michael Jordan Space Jam which was released almost 25 years ago. In this film, LeBron gets the lead role as he goes on an epic adventure with the Looney Tunes and various other Warner Brothers characters. The film is supposed to hit the market in July although it remains to be seen if we will be able to see it in theaters by that time.

On Instagram today, LeBron shared the very first clip to come out of the film, although it is extremely brief and doesn't actually contain any sound. However, you can see LeBron and Bugs Bunny in their jerseys as they look up at something astonishing. The visuals are pretty incredible and it's clear the production values have been improved since the original.

The clip still doesn't give us much to go off of although it's clear that a lot of effort and money is being put into this project. LeBron has always wanted to brand into different avenues and Space Jam was one of the key factors for why he joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Only time will tell whether or not this can live up to the original.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images