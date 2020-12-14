LeBron James is about to embark on a huge season with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the eyes of many, his team has the best shot of winning the title. Outside of basketball, 2021 will prove to be a massive year for LeBron as Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be making its way to the market. While it might not be in theaters, it has been confirmed that it will drop on HBO Max come July of next year. With this in mind, many fans are excited to see how LeBron fairs as the star of a movie.

Today, LeBron revealed the movie's latest venture, while appearing in a video alongside Bugs Bunny. Essentially, the movie and Xbox are teaming up for a contest that will allow gamers to suggest their own vision for a Space Jam video game. The winner will have their game created, and placed on the Xbox Arcade.

Whoever wins will also be getting a prize back from Xbox which will include some next-gen gear. They will also be credited on the game, which is a pretty cool prize in and of itself.

If you think you have a good idea, you can enter the contest here.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images