Next summer, barring any more delays due to the Coronavirus, we will most likely be blessed with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy which stars none other than LeBron James. Many fans have been skeptical about the film and whether or not it will actually be any good. Of course, many of these detractors are hardcore fans of the original who feel as though a sequel simply isn't necessary. Regardless of what you believe, there are still plenty of younger basketball fans who are excited about this piece of history.

Thanks to a writer and director by the name of Ben Mekler, we now have a leaked look at the synopsis of the new Space Jam movie. In fact, this movie looks like it is going to be absolutely insane, especially since it appears as though numerous legendary Warner Brothers' characters will be present.

Per Mekler:

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle). With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

